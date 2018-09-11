Man arrested for stabbing university student in his car

Police in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old university student in his car.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday in Atsushi Takeishi’s vehicle, which he parked along a road in Maebashi, Fuji TV reported. Police said Takeishi, an office worker from Takasaki City, stabbed the woman in the abdomen with a kitchen knife measuring 17 centimeters in length.

The woman managed to flee the vehicle and sustained minor injuries, police said.

At around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the woman turned up at Maebashi Higashi police station and said she had been stabbed by a male acquaintance.

The victim works part-time at a bar, where she first met Takeishi back in January as a customer. On Sunday, she told police the two were going for a drive when Takeishi grabbed a knife out of the passenger seat’s dashboard and stabbed her.

Police said Takeishi has denied the charge, but admitted there had been some trouble between himself and the victim.

