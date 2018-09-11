Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for stabbing university student in his car

MAEBASHI, Gunma

Police in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old university student in his car.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday in Atsushi Takeishi’s vehicle, which he parked along a road in Maebashi, Fuji TV reported. Police said Takeishi, an office worker from Takasaki City, stabbed the woman in the abdomen with a kitchen knife measuring 17 centimeters in length.

The woman managed to flee the vehicle and sustained minor injuries, police said.

At around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the woman turned up at Maebashi Higashi police station and said she had been stabbed by a male acquaintance.

The victim works part-time at a bar, where she first met Takeishi back in January as a customer. On Sunday, she told police the two were going for a drive when Takeishi grabbed a knife out of the passenger seat’s dashboard and stabbed her.

Police said Takeishi has denied the charge, but admitted there had been some trouble between himself and the victim.

Why do so many resort to violence when they get rejected, just move on if she doesn't like you

0 ( +0 / -0 )

