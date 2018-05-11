Man arrested for stabbing wife’s lover

Police in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 27-year-old man with whom his wife had been having an affair.

According to police, the suspect, Shizuku Koami, is a part-time worker. On Wednesday night, at about 11:30 p.m., he is alleged to have stabbed the victim in the chest and face outside his apartment building, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim was taken to hospital where he remained unconscious and in a serious condition on Friday.

A passerby saw the two men arguing shortly before the stabbing and called 110. Before he lost consciousness at the hospital, the victim told police Koami stabbed him.

Police said Koami has admitted to the crime and quoted him as saying that he was upset because his wife had been involved with the victim whom he knew.

On Friday, police also found the knife believed to be used in the attack in a nearby river after Koami told them where he threw it.

