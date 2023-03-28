Man arrested for stealing pizzas from delivery driver’s bike

Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old man for stealing pizzas from a delivery bike last year.

Police said the man, who works as a hairstylist, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I wanted to save money.”

According to local media, the man is accused of stealing an insulated carrier bag containing two pizzas from the delivery bike in an apartment parking lot last July. The stolen pizzas were both large-sized, topped with tomatoes and charcoal-grilled chicken, worth approximately 7,000 yen.

The suspect, who was identified after an analysis of surveillance camera footage taken near the parking lot, told police that when he saw the bike unattended while the driver was delivering pizzas to someone in the apartment building, he wanted to eat pizzas but also save money.

