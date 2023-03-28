Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for stealing pizzas from delivery driver’s bike

1 Comment
KANAZAWA, Ishikawa

Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old man for stealing pizzas from a delivery bike last year.

Police said the man, who works as a hairstylist, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I wanted to save money.”

According to local media, the man is accused of stealing an insulated carrier bag containing two pizzas from the delivery bike in an apartment parking lot last July. The stolen pizzas were both large-sized, topped with tomatoes and charcoal-grilled chicken, worth approximately 7,000 yen.

The suspect, who was identified after an analysis of surveillance camera footage taken near the parking lot, told police that when he saw the bike unattended while the driver was delivering pizzas to someone in the apartment building, he wanted to eat pizzas but also save money.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

pizza stealing hairstylist. You don't hear that much.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Those pizzas are not "worth" 7,000 yen. Somebody is making a massive markup there. Only in Japan do pizzas continue to have prices that are straight from the bubble economy!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Make him clean the filthy kitchen and ovens of that pizza joint for a month as punishment.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Ah! I thought I saw a pizza mercari last year!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tsuwano

GaijinPot Travel

5 Quiet Spots to Enjoy the Cherry Blossoms in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For Mar. 27-Apr. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Prints, Paintings And Photography

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Must-See Charming Spring Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yonago Castle Ruins

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to Visit A Shrine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Kansai: The Hanshin Main Line

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: April Mingle and Free Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In Tokyo (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo