Man arrested for stealing underwear from laundromat

Police in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of stealing women’s underwear from a coin-operated laundromat and injuring the laundromat owner, as he fled the scene by car.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Kyodo News reported that Takumi Tomita allegedly stole the underwear, and as he was attempting to drive away, the 60-year-old laundromat owner tried to stop him by clinging to the car’s bonnet.

The owner fell to the ground in the parking lot after Tomita shook him off. Police said he was not seriously injured.

At the time, there was no one in the laundromat. The owner told police he regularly patrolled the premises at night because of past thefts. He noticed Tomita peering into the dryer.

