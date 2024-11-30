Man arrested for taking upskirt videos says he was tempted by the devil

Police in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of taking upskirt videos of a high school girl.

Police said Shinya Ichida, an Osaka Probation Office employee, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he was tempted by the devil, Kyodo News reported.

The incident occurred at around 10:15 p.m. Friday in the underground shopping mall Metro Kobe that connects Shinkaichi and Kosoku Kobe stations. Police said Ichida stood behind the girl on an escalator and aimed his smartphone up her skirt.

Another man noticed what Ichida was doing, chased him and detained him until police could be called.

