Man arrested for threatening Saitama kindergarten employee with knife

Police in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested a 53-year-old man for threatening a kindergarten employee with a knife.

According to police, the suspect, Shigenori Otake, entered the kindergarten grounds at around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, poked his head through an open window and threatened a 23-year-old woman employee with a kitchen knife, complaining that the noise made by the children playing musical instruments was too loud every day, Fuji TV reported. He then returned to his home nearby.

Another kindergarten worker called police who arrested Otake at his home. Police quoted him as saying he never threatened anyone, but used the knife because he just wanted to complain about the noise.

There were about 330 children and staff at the kindergarten at the time, but nobody was hurt.

Police said Otake, who lives with his wife, has complained to the kindergarten over the past two years about noise made by the children and their music-playing activities. He said he had written letters of complaint to the kindergarten three times.

© Japan Today