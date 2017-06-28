Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for threatening Saitama kindergarten employee with knife

SAITAMA

Police in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested a 53-year-old man for threatening a kindergarten employee with a knife.

According to police, the suspect, Shigenori Otake, entered the kindergarten grounds at around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, poked his head through an open window and threatened a 23-year-old woman employee with a kitchen knife, complaining that the noise made by the children playing musical instruments was too loud every day, Fuji TV reported. He then returned to his home nearby.

Another kindergarten worker called police who arrested Otake at his home. Police quoted him as saying he never threatened anyone, but used the knife because he just wanted to complain about the noise.

There were about 330 children and staff at the kindergarten at the time, but nobody was hurt.

Police said Otake, who lives with his wife, has complained to the kindergarten over the past two years about noise made by the children and their music-playing activities. He said he had written letters of complaint to the kindergarten three times.

Why wasn't the bludger at work? Or doing something useful beyond threatening working people?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Way too many lunatics like this lying around. His history suggests he needs to be watched on a daily basis.

but first, have the coward locked up for a good long time

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

"Police quoted him as saying he never threatened anyone, but used the knife because he just wanted to complain about the noise."

He should have just used the "I was drunk and don't remember" excuse. That always works better. I think even the police will have to see his excuse as just that. I hope he's locked up -- and in a noisy prison cell. Maybe then he'll take a moment to reflect on his actions. Hope he loses any job he has (doesn't sound like he was gainfully employed if he's at home and can hear kids at school), too, if he has one, and if not any money he gets from government is cut off.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Agree with cracaphat, if my man here got a job he would not have to sit at home and work himself into a murderous rage over children being children.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Basically he doesn't like children. And he may have heard the noise made by the children and their music-playing activities much louder than in reality.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

