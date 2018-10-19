Man arrested for throwing bicycle from 12th floor of building, injuring woman below

A 26-year-old unemployed man has been arrested in Sakai, Osaka, for injuring a woman after he threw a bicycle from the 12th floor of a 14-story municipal apartment building in August.

According to police, Naoki Izutani has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police said surveillance camera footage showed Izutani using the apartment building elevator just after the incident at around 3 p.m. on Aug 28, Fuji TV reported.

The bicycle hit and injured a 76-year-old woman walking below. A male passerby contacted police to report that a woman was collapsed on the ground in the courtyard, bleeding from the head, after a bike had landed on her. The mangled bicycle was nearby.

The woman, who lives in the building, was taken to hospital with a 15-cm gash in her forehead.

Police said Izutani has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he lost his temper after arguing with another man who lives in a 12th-floor apartment, and threw the bike from the stairwell. However, he said he didn't think it would hit anyone.

