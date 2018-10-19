Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for throwing bicycle from 12th floor of building, injuring woman below

2 Comments
SAKAI, Osaka

A 26-year-old unemployed man has been arrested in Sakai, Osaka, for injuring a woman after he threw a bicycle from the 12th floor of a 14-story municipal apartment building in August.

According to police, Naoki Izutani has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police said surveillance camera footage showed Izutani using the apartment building elevator just after the incident at around 3 p.m. on Aug 28, Fuji TV reported.

The bicycle hit and injured a 76-year-old woman walking below. A male passerby contacted police to report that a woman was collapsed on the ground in the courtyard, bleeding from the head, after a bike had landed on her. The mangled bicycle was nearby.

The woman, who lives in the building, was taken to hospital with a 15-cm gash in her forehead.

Police said Izutani has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he lost his temper after arguing with another man who lives in a 12th-floor apartment, and threw the bike from the stairwell. However, he said he didn't think it would hit anyone.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

idiot, we all get angry and want to throw sh!t but people do walk outside you know. Next time, punch a wall instead.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I'm curious as to why in Japan the charge in these types of cases is often 'attempted murder' when there really wasn't any deliberate attempt to murder someone? Shouldn't the charge be something like 'causing grievous bodily harm' or some other lesser charge?

Or am I missing something?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

