Man arrested for throwing fire extinguisher from 12th floor of apartment building

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, said Thursday they have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he threw a fire extinguisher from the 12th floor of his apartment building.

According to police, the suspect, Kan Soppu, a company employee, has admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying he was irritated at the time. However, Kan said he had no intention of killing anyone.

The incident occurred at around 9:40 a.m. on March 6. The fire extinguisher, which weighs about five kilograms, landed on the first floor area, near where a security guard was patrolling. He was not hurt.

© Japan Today