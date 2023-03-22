Man arrested for trespassing in apartment building where Osaka mayor lives

Police in Yao, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of unlawful entry into the apartment building where Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui lives.

According to police, Kenji Oikawa, who claims to be an internet journalist for France10 TV, was apprehended at the luxury apartment building at around 8 p.m. on March 17, Kyodo News reported. A security guard became suspicious of Oikawa after seeing him on the sixth floor and contacted police.

Oikawa did not enter Matsui’s apartment, police said.

The building has an auto lock at the front entrance, but police did not say how Oikawa managed to get into the building. He had no knife or any weapons with him.

