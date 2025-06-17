Man arrested for trespassing in female colleague's apartment with duplicate key, stealing her clothes

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing and theft after he entered a female colleague's apartment with an unauthorized duplicate key and stole some of her clothes and other items.

According to police, Yuki Murai, an office worker, was quoted as saying, "I had feelings for her. I wanted to make her feel bad because she ignored my Line messages,” Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Murai is accused of breaking into the woman’s apartment in Ota Ward at around midnight on March 30. He allegedly stole six items, including underwear, lip balm and a miniature security camera.

Police said Murai saw the manufacturer and number of the key in the woman's bag at their workplace and then had a duplicate key made. He is believed to have gone into the woman's apartment more than 20 times since last August.

More than 300 photos of the interior of the woman’s apartment were found on Murai’s smartphone.

The woman, who is in her 20s, became suspicious when she noticed her underwear missing and the security camera was stolen.

