Man arrested for trespassing says he likes listening to people having sex

Police in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing on the premises of a home.

According to police reports, the resident of the house called 110 at around 11:58 p.m. on Saturday after spotting an unknown man in his garden, NTV reported. Prior to phoning the police, the resident had received a call from a neighbor who spotted the intruder in the man’s garden.

The neighbor subdued the man as he was leaving the garden and held onto him until police arrived.

Police said the intruder told them he trespassed into people’s houses because he liked hearing the sound of men and women having sex.

