crime

Man arrested for using dog shock collar to discipline his children

TOKYO

A man was arrested on Wednesday for using a dog shock collar to discipline his three children, police said, the latest in a series of child-abuse cases that have prompted legislators to seek a ban on corporal punishment.

The 45-year-old man in the southern city of Kitakyushu told police he used a stun device on his two daughters, aged 17 and 13, and 11-year-old son "when they didn't follow the rules", a police official told Reuters.

The boy suffered a minor burn on his arm and there were no visible injuries on the girls, the police official said.

A series of high-profile child abuse cases in recent years has shaken Japan, including the death last year of a five-year-old girl, Yua Funato, whose father beat and starved her in the name of discipline.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at the time her death was "soul-crushing" and he promised steps to prevent more deaths.

Legislators in the powerful lower house of the Diet on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan to ban corporal punishment of children by their parents, paving the way for passage of a revised law during the current session.

More than 50 countries - mostly in Europe - have laws prohibiting corporal punishment of children in the home, which some researchers say is an ineffective form of discipline.

Japan would be the third country in Asia to institute such a ban after Mongolia in 2016 and Nepal two years later.

that's some extreme punishment for kids ?? what's wrong with those people !!

5 ( +5 / -0 )

What say we use one on his naughty bits?

1 ( +4 / -3 )

what's wrong with those people !!

More like this person!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Unfortunately, the new government laws declare these people can only be URGED not to do such things -- they can't really be punished, and the kids can't be kept in social services.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Japan needs to rethink their society rules.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Where do these weapons come from in Japan?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

^^^^ You can buy them on Amazon Japan.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I bet he liked meting out the torture too. What a sick sadist.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

According to the TV it was a training collar for dogs rather than a stun gun.

That being said, they should be banned for dogs too.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

*That being said, they should only be banned for dogs .*

Fixed it. As in my opinion some people deserve that collar.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

It was in fact, a training collar for dogs, manufactured in China (probably available on Amazon but I do not use Amazon). It is intended for the suppresion of excessive barking (WAN WAN urusaku hoeru). It consists of 2 parts: a collar, worn by the dog and a remote control unit, held by the dog owner....when the barking persists, the owner presses the rimokon button and ZAPP!!! the recalcitrant pooch gets a shock in the neck.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Incomplete news, How the man get stun gun?????????????

Since it is not available to buy in Japan.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Tasers, stun sticks, trackers, cellphone jammers and other electronic exotica are all to be found around Akihabara. Just peer into some of the glass cabinets at the little stalls. Not advertised as such, but you can buy them.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

So, this weirdo thought it was totally acceptable to use a taser on his teenage kids? Would anybody like to discuss the mental health issues in japan?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

@Realization - Incomplete news, How the man get stun gun????????????? Since it is not available to buy in Japan.

Well, here is a 'realisation' for you. They are available on Amazon Jp with free shipping.

Amazon: https://www.amazon.co.jp/Black-Hawk-44H015BK-R-%E3%83%96%E3%83%A9%E3%83%83%E3%82%AF%E3%83%9B%E3%83%BC%E3%82%AFTaser-x-26-Duty%E3%83%9B%E3%83%AB%E3%82%B9%E3%82%BF%E3%83%BC%E3%80%81RH%E3%80%81%E3%83%9E%E3%83%83%E3%83%88%E3%83%96%E3%83%A9%E3%83%83%E3%82%AF/dp/B00FSXDI6W/ref=sr_1_13?keywords=%E3%82%B9%E3%82%BF%E3%83%B3%E3%82%AC%E3%83%B3&qid=1559119233&s=gateway&sr=8-13

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

oh cheers, gonna get one.. sounds like a fun toy for guests

0 ( +0 / -0 )

ah i want the collar... not tazer gun

0 ( +0 / -0 )

