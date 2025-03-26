Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to con 80-year-old woman out of ¥3 mil

Police in Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to defraud an 80-year-old woman out of 3 million yen.

According to police, Hiroaki Taguchi, a fire chief at the Minamiso Fire Station in Ichihara City, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I had debts, so I looked for a part-time job on a social networking site where I could earn money in a short period of time.”

Police said Taguchi is accused of conspiring with another, as yet unknown person to defraud the woman, NHK reported.

The woman, who lives in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward, received a phone call on Tuesday from a man pretending to be her son. Police said the caller told the woman, “I got my partner pregnant. I need 3 million yen in settlement money.”

The woman contacted her son and found out the call was fake, and then called police.

The caller had given the woman instructions to go to a certain street in Kawasaki City and hand over the cash to a lawyer. When Taguchi showed up at the meeting place, he was arrested by police officers.

