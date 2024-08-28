Man arrested on suspicion of killing 75-year-old wife in Kagoshima Prefecture

Police in Akune City, Kagoshima Prefecture, have arrested a 77-year-old man on suspicion of strangling his 75-year-old wife to death.

Police said Masao Maki is accused of strangling his wife Miiko at their home on Wednesday night, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, a call came into 119 at around 11 p.m. from the couple’s daughter, who lives elsewhere, reporting that her father had called her and said he had strangled Miiko.

Miiko was taken to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, and was confirmed dead early Thursday morning.

Police said Maki has admitted to killing his wife but has so far given no motive.

