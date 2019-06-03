Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing grandfather

Police in Tokyo have arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of attempting to kill his grandfather.

According to police, at around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, a resident of Kitasuna, Koto Ward in Tokyo, placed an emergency phone call claiming that a man standing in front of his house, had buzzed his intercom and said he had killed someone, Sankei Shimbun reported. When police arrived at the scene, a man in his 20s was found bleeding from his right hand in front of the caller's household.

The man then guided the police officers and paramedics to his residence—a one-room apartment located on the second floor of a residential complex—approximately 200 meters away. Inside, a man in his 70s was found stabbed in the neck and back with a kitchen knife. He was taken to a hospital where he remained in a critical condition on Monday.

Police said the victim is the suspect’s grandfather. A bloodied knife was found in the apartment.

