Man arrested over 9-year-old stepson's murder

A 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of his 9-year-old stepson, a day after the child's body was found in an apartment building where they lived in Saitama, police said.
Yusuke Shindo has admitted to murdering the boy and told police he hid the body after killing him, investigative sources said.
The body of Ryosuke Shindo, bearing marks of strangulation, was found before 1 a.m. Wednesday in a utility meter box opposite the family's apartment, after his 42-year-old mother, a teacher, reported him missing Tuesday evening, according to the police.
Shindo was arrested on suspicion of abandoning the child's body in the meter box.
The unemployed stepfather told the mother that evening the boy had gone to an English conversation school, but the child did not return home at the expected time. The police have since launched a murder investigation and determined the boy never arrived at the school.
The body was found clothed in a T-shirt and shorts but without shoes. An autopsy found that he died of suffocation.
The boy loved learning English and attended a class once a week, according to a teacher. The day before his body was found, the boy failed for the first time to come to the English school that he had been attending since April.
The mother of one of his classmates said she was surprised to hear the man had been arrested, adding the meter box was often used by children playing hide-and-seek.
"I feel nothing but sympathy for the mother," the 40-year-old woman said.
The apartment complex is a housing facility for teachers located about 4 kilometers east of JR Omiya Station.© KYODO
Chip Star
Tragic. I feel for the mother and the boy whose last moments were undoubtedly terrifying beyond belief.
What a specimen of repugnance the unemployed 32 year old male is. Convict him and then send him to the US for incarceration in general population. Let the other inmates hand out a bit of justice for the lad.
Yubaru
What goes through the mind of a father that kills his own 9 year old son? Shock is not the right word to describe how I felt when I saw this on the news last night.
There are no answers, only excuses, and the father should face the death penalty!
Daniel Naumoff
Yubaru, literacy check - man arrested over 9 year old STEPSON's. There is a different mental attitude to someone of not your gene pool. Not that it was the main reason to sway the culprit towards this crime, I suspect.
Do the hustle
It was pretty clear from the outset he was the #1 suspect.
There has a quite quite a few recent cases of stepfathers abusing kids in their charge. It’s difficult being a single mother in Japan, but it seems even more difficult to find a worthy partner. This particular joker is ten years her junior and unemployed. It seems like she had two kids to support. Hopefully, we will see a double figures jail sentence for this coward who killed an innocent little boy with his bare hands.
3RENSHO
According to Police, the stepfather became angry when the boy said to him, "You are not my real father."
MarkX
I must say I get no satisfaction from this outcome, but when I first read the story, about a ten year unemployed step-father in the home, my first reaction was that he was the culprit, as did a lot of other posters. We were blamed for jumping to conclusions and wait until all the evidence came to light, but in the end, it was exactly as we thought.
I think in Japan, people really fear not having a partner, and they will marry or live with almost anybody who seems to fit the bill just so they are not a single parent. In almost all abuse cases we read on JT it involves a step-parent.
Chip Star
This may be the situation in your case, but not everyone's.
vanityofvanities
Similar domestic crimes happen often in recent Japan. I think this is as a result they do not have other family members to stop it. When Japanese had big families - grand parents, brothers and sisters living together, such crimes did not happen. Abnormal actions were watched and stopped by other family members.
Tawkeeo
Regardless of being son, stepson, or a stranger child, how in the hell do you even go through such an act? Like, how distorted is your mind for you to go through that and not going "what I'm doing is beyond comprehension"... May the little one rest in peace.
Vince Black
Worthless cockroach. People like him are why I fully support Japan having the death penalty
Yubaru
So, he isnt the father in your eyes? So what if he is the step-son? I read it, I heard it on the news, and it still does NOT change the fact that this guy was responsible for his son! I feel sorry for you, I really do, that you have to sit here and try to find a way to justify the mans actions by making the statement that you did here! You want to talk about literacy check? I suggest you do a "gut-check" !
With folks like you, it's no wonder that there are millions of kids around the world waiting for the chance to be adopted or be able to call someone "Dad"!
And even if the kid said "You arent my real father" , who is the "child" and who is the "adult" here? This man did something to create the situation that made the CHILD feel the need to react/respond in such a manner and a REAL father, "step-father" or otherwise, would take it down a notch and TALK with his SON, not kill him!
Drako
People here told me not to jump to conclusions here when I said it was the father. However, I was right. Where are those posters now?
Yubaru
Oh and there is no "mental attitude" about any gene pool BS either! You drop that BS by the wayside when you make the decision to adopt!
cracaphat
As expected,it was the father,who turns out to be the step-father. Just knew straight away that the kid said the wrong thing.Apparently told him that he wasn't his father.Now if he were mature,he should have said something along the lines of, "Maybe not,but where he at now,you brat?"
Meiyouwenti
Mothers who have a son shouldn’t find a lover until their son is old enough to leave home and earn his own living.
Tawkeeo
@Drako
M... My bad man...
Bugle Boy of Company B
Right here. You were right. You want a cookie?
Kazumichi
Cockroaches go mad if they hear this.
Me too.