Man arrested over abduction of teenager he met online

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 47-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abducting a teenage girl and keeping her at his home for two weeks.

According to police, Atsushi Iwamoto has admitted to the charge, Kyodo News reported. The girl was found at Iwamoto’s house in Yokohama’s Konan Ward at around 3:20 p.m. Friday. Her parents had reported her missing on July 29.

Police said Iwamoto, whose wife died last year, told them he met the girl on a social networking site on July 28. He said the girl had hinted she wanted to run away from home and he posted a message, saying he understood how she felt and asked if she would like to stay with him for awhile.

Iwamoto met the girl the next day in front of a shop in Konan Ward and took her to his home. Police traced Iwamoto after analyzing surveillance camera footage taken outside the store where he met the girl, and on the street near his residence.

When police visited Iwamoto on Friday, the girl was sitting on his living room floor. She was not harmed, police said. Police said Iwamoto and the girl apparently did not go out during the two weeks, as there was plenty of food in the house.

Iwamoto was quoted by police as saying he felt sorry for the girl who told him she had an unhappy home life.

