crime

Man arrested over apartment building fire in which 3 people died

0 Comments
AICHI

Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson in connection with an apartment fire that killed three people in Yatomi City on Jan 3.

Police said Shinobu Sato, a company employee, has admitted to the allegations, Kyodo News reported. He is accused of setting fire to the two-story wooden apartment at around 8:05 a.m. on Jan 3 with the intent to kill the residents.

The three people who perished in the fire were Kazuo Goto, 66, Yonezo Kubo, 68, and Yumi Minami, 57. All three died of carbon monoxide poisoning before they could get out of the building. A 48-year-old man, who suffered burns to his throat, and a 63-year-old man managed to flee the inferno which destroyed the building.

Kubo and Minami lived together in an apartment on the first floor, and Goto lived on the second floor. Police said Sato started the blaze by setting fire to a pile of clothes outside Kubo's apartment

Sato was not a resident of the apartment building and lives with his family about one kilometer away. Police said Sato admitted knowing Kubo and Minami and that there had been some trouble between them.

Sato works as a security guard at a road construction site. He was identified after street surveillance camera footage showed him lurking outside the building just before the fire started.

