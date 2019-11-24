Man arrested over attempted rape of teenage girl

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to rape a teenage girl in her apartment in Setagaya Ward.
According to police, Masaya Yoshida, a part-time worker living in Setagaya Ward, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. Yoshida is accused of entering a second-floor apartment at around 5 a.m. on Oct 16 and attempting to sexually assault the girl who lives alone. Police said he allegedly straddled his victim while covering her eyes and mouth. He fled after the woman fought him off.
Yoshida told police he was looking for unlocked apartments where he knew women lived alone because he “wanted to satisfy his sexual urge on the spot after drinking alcohol.”
Yoshida surfaced as a suspect after street surveillance camera footage showed him riding a bike away from the apartment building.
Later that same day, another woman living near the crime scene experienced a similar sexual assault. Police are questioning Yoshida about his involvement in that incident.© Japan Today
JeffLee
I'm wondering why this is the last sentence of the story, like the attack isn't as important as the other one. As a lead, how about, "Police have arrested a man on suspicion of an attempted rape and are questioning him about another assault in the same area."
Do the hustle
This creep is a serious sexual predator. He’s stalking women to find where they live and then breaking into their houses to sexually assault them. Let’s hope his jail time matches the seriousness of his offenses.
Chip Star
Glad this creeper was caught. Good on the teenage woman for fighting him off.
Reckless
Lock your doors at night.