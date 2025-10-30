Man arrested over burnt trucks in Shizuoka hints at arson

A man arrested in connection with a fire that engulfed many trucks at a transport company in Shizuoka, central Japan, has suggested he started the fire, an investigative source said Thursday.

Koichi Saito, 65, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a truck from the company's parking lot late Tuesday or early Wednesday, with police also investigating him for alleged arson.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, damaged 22 trucks in the parking lot as well as a car and a warehouse. The fire is believed to have started in one of the trucks, according to the police.

Police officers inspected the parking lot with officials of the company and found one of the trucks was missing. They later discovered the truck at a roadside market in the city, with Saito in the driver's seat admitting to the theft and hinting he had committed arson, according to the source.

