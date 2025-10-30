Man arrested over burnt trucks in Shizuoka hints at arson

A man arrested in connection with a fire that engulfed many trucks at a transport company in Shizuoka, central Japan, has suggested he started the fire, an investigative source said Thursday.
Koichi Saito, 65, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a truck from the company's parking lot late Tuesday or early Wednesday, with police also investigating him for alleged arson.
The fire, which broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, damaged 22 trucks in the parking lot as well as a car and a warehouse. The fire is believed to have started in one of the trucks, according to the police.
Police officers inspected the parking lot with officials of the company and found one of the trucks was missing. They later discovered the truck at a roadside market in the city, with Saito in the driver's seat admitting to the theft and hinting he had committed arson, according to the source.
Editor: Story has been updated to report arrest of man on suspicion of arson.© KYODO
sakurasuki
17 trucks at the same time? How that can be a coincident?
sir_bentley28
Better check for any recently fired employees!
Mike Hunt
Disgruntled x/employee or getting rid of the opposition. Coincidence, 17 trucks and an open petrol cap..... Hmm I think not.
HopeSpringsEternal
Safe to assume insurance companies are none too happy!
Jacobo
Did the trucking company refuse to pay protection recently?
Cephus
Losing 17 trucks at once is a huge loss, but fortunately no one was injured.
kaimycahl
It doesn't get any funnier than this. Police officers inspected the parking lot with officials of the company and found one of the trucks was missing. They later discovered the truck at a roadside market in the city, with Saito in the driver's seat admitting to the theft and hinting he had committed arson, according to the source. I am surprised he didn't say he can't remember because he was drunk! LMFAO then they would have got him for perhaps a DUI!!!
OssanAmerica
If you read the article it's no coincidence.
Wesley
Why didn't he burn the vehicles of those people who block the road when they park any old how and then go off for their weekly prayers? The ones who still behave, drive and park like they're still back in their country instead of observing Japanese road etiquette?
stormcrow
It seems a bit strange. The man decided to become an arsonist at the age of 65? It doesn't make sense, unless he was angry about something. What was his motive?
@Japan Glimpsed
Suspect is a former employee.
Desert Tortoise
I'm always amazed at the age of the suspects in the Crime section of J-T. The article below this one has someone in their 80s attacking someone in their mid 60s. It's mind boggling.