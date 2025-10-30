 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over burnt trucks in Shizuoka hints at arson

12 Comments
SHIZUOKA

A man arrested in connection with a fire that engulfed many trucks at a transport company in Shizuoka, central Japan, has suggested he started the fire, an investigative source said Thursday.

Koichi Saito, 65, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a truck from the company's parking lot late Tuesday or early Wednesday, with police also investigating him for alleged arson.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, damaged 22 trucks in the parking lot as well as a car and a warehouse. The fire is believed to have started in one of the trucks, according to the police.

Police officers inspected the parking lot with officials of the company and found one of the trucks was missing. They later discovered the truck at a roadside market in the city, with Saito in the driver's seat admitting to the theft and hinting he had committed arson, according to the source.

Editor: Story has been updated to report arrest of man on suspicion of arson.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

12 Comments
Login to comment

17 trucks at the same time? How that can be a coincident?

-10 ( +5 / -15 )

Better check for any recently fired employees!

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Disgruntled x/employee or getting rid of the opposition. Coincidence, 17 trucks and an open petrol cap..... Hmm I think not.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Safe to assume insurance companies are none too happy!

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Did the trucking company refuse to pay protection recently?

6 ( +10 / -4 )

Losing 17 trucks at once is a huge loss, but fortunately no one was injured.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

It doesn't get any funnier than this. Police officers inspected the parking lot with officials of the company and found one of the trucks was missing. They later discovered the truck at a roadside market in the city, with Saito in the driver's seat admitting to the theft and hinting he had committed arson, according to the source. I am surprised he didn't say he can't remember because he was drunk! LMFAO then they would have got him for perhaps a DUI!!!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

sakurasukiToday  06:52 am JST

17 trucks at the same time? How that can be a coincident?

If you read the article it's no coincidence.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Why didn't he burn the vehicles of those people who block the road when they park any old how and then go off for their weekly prayers? The ones who still behave, drive and park like they're still back in their country instead of observing Japanese road etiquette?

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

It seems a bit strange. The man decided to become an arsonist at the age of 65? It doesn't make sense, unless he was angry about something. What was his motive?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Better check for any recently fired employees!

Suspect is a former employee.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It seems a bit strange. The man decided to become an arsonist at the age of 65?

I'm always amazed at the age of the suspects in the Crime section of J-T. The article below this one has someone in their 80s attacking someone in their mid 60s. It's mind boggling.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog