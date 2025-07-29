Man arrested over death of Russian mother

Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 50-year-old Russian mother and stealing her money at her apartment in June.

Police said Kaneki Ito, a company employee from Omaezaki City, Shizuoka Prefecture, has remained silent during questioning, NTV reported.

According to police, Ito is accused of punching his mother, Elena Ito, in the face several times and strangling her with his hands on June 26. He is also accused of stealing about 15,000 yen in cash from her apartment in Naniwa Ward.

The victim lived alone. Her estranged husband, who is a Russian national, told police he had not been able to contact her for several days and went to her apartment on the night of June 27 to see if she was alright.

Police said that security camera footage showed Ito entering the apartment building adjacent to the one where the crime occurred. He is believed to have jumped from the hallway of the apartment building to the balcony of his mother’s apartment.

Despite the bruises on her face, an autopsy revealed that Elena's cause of death was heatstroke.

Police said there was subcutaneous bleeding on her right hand that appeared to be from a defensive wound, and it is believed that she developed heatstroke after being punched and unable to move.

Police said they have learned from a neighbor that Ito had visited his mother in the past and had beaten her on more than one occasion.

