Man arrested over death of common-law wife

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 42-year-old common-law wife.

According to police, Toru Kobayashi, whose occupation is unknown, showed up at a police station at around 4 a.m. Monday and said he had killed the woman he lived with at their apartment in Setagaya Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police rushed to the apartment and found the body of Yumi Maezawa. Police said she had been strangled.

Police said Kobayashi has admitted to the crime and quoted him as saying he and Maezawa had argued for years and that she often assaulted him, including once by hitting him with an electric fan.

