Man arrested over ex-girlfriend’s murder

Police in Koganei, Tokyo, have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 23-year-old former girlfriend.

According to police, Ippei Maruyama, a company employee, is accused of killing Rena Yonemaru at her apartment late Thursday night, Fuji TV reported. Maruyama returned to his home in Tama and told his wife. She called 110 at around 12:30 a.m. Friday and said her husband had killed someone.

Police said Yonemaru was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. They said the victim had bruise marks on her face as well as strangulation marks on her neck.

Police said Maruyama has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he went to his former girlfriend’s apartment on Thursday night to try and rekindle their relationship but they got into an argument after she refused.

© Japan Today