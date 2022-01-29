Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over ex-girlfriend’s murder

7 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Koganei, Tokyo, have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 23-year-old former girlfriend.

According to police, Ippei Maruyama, a company employee, is accused of killing Rena Yonemaru at her apartment late Thursday night, Fuji TV reported. Maruyama returned to his home in Tama and told his wife. She called 110 at around 12:30 a.m. Friday and said her husband had killed someone.

Police said Yonemaru was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. They said the victim had bruise marks on her face as well as strangulation marks on her neck.

Police said Maruyama has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he went to his former girlfriend’s apartment on Thursday night to try and rekindle their relationship but they got into an argument after she refused.

Wow! The second such incident today.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Sad. - Another Japanese man/spoiled boy incapable of handling rejection. - Could have just gone home to his wife in the first place.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Maruyama returned to his home in Tama and told his wife.

That takes ballz.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

@Fighto! was right earlier today: Women in Japan need to be on guard, especially with exes.

Mar 1, 2020: Among the total number of domestic violence consultations in 2020, which increased from 2019, 76.4% of the alleged victims were women.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Wow! The second such incident today.

We’d be lucky to have only two back in Florida.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Many battered women don't report it out of fear and shame, then one day it's too late.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

