Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Chiba

Police in Kimitsu City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident early Sunday morning, in which a 66-year-old man died after being struck by a car.

Police said the suspect, Makoto Iba, a company employee, is suspected of hitting Tatsuya Chida with his car shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, and then fleeing the scene, TV Asahi reported.

A passerby found Chida lying face down, bleeding from his head, and called 119. Chida was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

According to police, Iba was identified through an analysis of car parts found at the scene and nearby security camera footage.

During questioning, he was quoted as saying, "I thought I had hit a pole, not a person.”

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