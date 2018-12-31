Man arrested over fatal stabbing in Kyoto

Police in Kyoto said Monday they have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of murder and one count of attempted murder after he fatally stabbed one man and wounded another on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect, Masakatsu Nakamura, stabbed a 45-year-old man in the arm and a 27-year-old man in the chest. The 27-year-old man, Masaki Ikai, died in hospital, while the 45-year-old man is in a stable condition.

Police said the incident took place at the entrance to an apartment building in Fushimi Ward just before 3 p.m. A passerby who saw the attack called 110. Nakamura fled the scene but was arrested Sunday night after he turned himself in at a police station about 30 kilometers away at 6 p.m.

Police said Nakamura had been a work colleague of the 45-year-old man’s daughter and that there had been some trouble between them. The man and Ikai, who both live in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, had driven in a van with four other people, including two children, to Nakamura’s apartment to try and settle their differences.

