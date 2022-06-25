Man arrested over murder of 78-year-old woman in 2019

Police in Kamaishi, Iwate Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 78-year-old woman whose remains were found in a burned-out car in 2019.

The woman, Nobuko Ueno, was found inside her car at around 2:15 a.m. on Aug 23, 2019, after a neighbor noticed flames coming from her house, local media reported. The car was parked inside the locked garage about 15 meters from the house. Only the interior of the car had been burned.

An autopsy showed that Ueno, who lived alone, had been dead for about two days and that she had been beaten about the head by a blunt object.

Police said that Minoru Watanabe, of unknown occupation, was arrested Friday in Obama, Fukui Prefecture, on suspicion of killing Ueno. At the time of the crime, Watanabe was a neighbor of Ueno.

Police did not reveal whether Watanabe has admitted to the allegation, or on what evidence they arrested him.

