crime

Man arrested over sexual assault of intoxicated woman

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault after he allegedly drugged an intoxicated woman with sleeping pills and took her back to his residence.

According to police, Yoshiaki Kajiwara, a restaurant worker, approached the woman, who is in her 20s, in front of JR Shibuya Station in March, Fuji TV reported. Police said he gave the victim, who was drunk, a drink laced with a sleep-inducing drug and took her home in a taxi. Kajiwara is accused of committing lewd acts on the heavily intoxicated woman at his residence.

In addition to the sexual assault charges, Kajiwara also faces theft allegations after stealing the woman’s credit card and cell phone.

Kajiwara has previously been arrested three times for sexual assault against several women. Following his arrest, he has remained silent about the incident.

Kajiwara has previously been arrested three times for sexual assault against several women. Following his arrest

He's not going to be able to talk his way out of this one and let's hope this will be his last victim.

Police said he gave the victim, who was drunk, a drink laced with a sleep-inducing drug and took her home in a taxi. 

This is why I never accept drinks unless it is obviously not tampered with.

Annnd in a few months, there will be a small article in Japanese on how the prosecutors decided not to press charges. If he get charged, it will only be for theft, Japan almost never press charges for sexual assaults or rapes.

He will be out on the streets to claim more victims in no time.

He's not going to be able to talk his way out of this one and let's hope this will be his last victim.

He got away with it for 3 times already, what makes you think that this will be any different?

Japan courts doesn't have the laws or the will to prosecute him.

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/pickup/6376010

