Man arrested over sexual assault of intoxicated woman

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault after he allegedly drugged an intoxicated woman with sleeping pills and took her back to his residence.

According to police, Yoshiaki Kajiwara, a restaurant worker, approached the woman, who is in her 20s, in front of JR Shibuya Station in March, Fuji TV reported. Police said he gave the victim, who was drunk, a drink laced with a sleep-inducing drug and took her home in a taxi. Kajiwara is accused of committing lewd acts on the heavily intoxicated woman at his residence.

In addition to the sexual assault charges, Kajiwara also faces theft allegations after stealing the woman’s credit card and cell phone.

Kajiwara has previously been arrested three times for sexual assault against several women. Following his arrest, he has remained silent about the incident.

