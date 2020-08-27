Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man attacks woman with brick as she walks home

SAITAMA

Police in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, are looking for a man who assaulted a woman with a brick as she was walking home on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. Police said the woman, who is in her 30s, told them a man whom she didn’t know hit her on the head several times with a brick and then ran way, Sankei Shimbun reported. A passerby saw the woman collapsed on the sidewalk, with blood coming from her head, and called 110.

The woman was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, police said, adding a blood-stained brick was found nearby.

The assailant is described as being in his 20s or early 30s, about 170 cms tall. Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the man.

What a nut. Hope they get him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

