Man breaks into Tokyo apartment, threatening foreign resident with knife

Police in Tokyo are looking for a man who forced his way into an apartment, threatened the foreign resident with a knife and demanded money, speaking in Japanese and English.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. Monday in Nakano Ward. The resident, who is in his 20s, told police that he opened the door to his apartment after the intercom rang and was headbutted by an intruder, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The intruder pointed a knife at the resident and threatened him in English and Japanese, saying "Give me your wallet." However, the man resisted and the intruder fled without taking anything.

The resident suffered injuries during the struggle, including a torn retina and cuts to his fingers.

The intruder is described as being in his 20s, approximately 170 cm tall, and was wearing a black jacket with a hood covering part of his face.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage outside the apartment building to try and identify the man.

