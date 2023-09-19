Man, brother-in-law die in apparent murder-suicide

A 74-year-old man and his 77-year-old brother-in-law died of stab wounds after an incident at a house in Kama, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Monday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, a neighbor called 110 at around 10.10 a.m. Monday and said someone had been stabbed, Kyodo News reported. Police rushed to the house and found Hiroyuki Tahara, 74, who owned the house, and his brother-in-law, lying in a room, bleeding from knife wounds.

The two men were taken to hospital where they died about two hours after arrival.

A knife was found beside the body of Tahara’s brother-in-law. Police believe he stabbed Tahara in the neck and thigh, and then stabbed himself in the stomach.

Police said Tahara’s wife told them her brother was visiting the house and had been arguing with her husband. When her husband was stabbed, she ran to her neighbor's house and asked them to call the police

