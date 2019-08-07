Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man calls police to report beating mother; then his house catches on fire

Police in Isumi, Chiba Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested a man in his 50 on suspicion of assaulting his mother who is in her 80s. 

According to police, the man called 110 at around 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday and said he had hit his mother with a stick at their home. 

About 10 minutes later, a male passerby near the suspect’s home called 119 to report that the house was on fire. The wooden one-story home where the suspect and his mother resided was completely destroyed; however, the man, his mother and his mother’s younger brother, who is in his 70s, got out of the residence.

Police said the woman had a cut on her head and bruises on her arm, which her son admits inflicting on her. 

Officers are questioning the suspect on how the fire got started.

