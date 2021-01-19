Man charged with abusing pet cat after film footage found on tablet

Police in Tokyo said a 26-year-old man who was arrested in November on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman, has been served a second arrest warrant on suspicion of animal cruelty after he strangled his cat at his apartment.

Police said Akihito Asano, a soccer club coach living in Adachi Ward, was arrested in November on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in October. When police searched his apartment, they found a tablet computer which contained film of him abusing a cat on April 12, 2019, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the film showed Asano choking the feline and yanking its ears in the bathroom. The cat, which Asano got from a pet adoption agency, reportedly died after being abused.

Police said Asano has remained silent since his arrest on Monday. However, police have revealed that additional videos on Asano’s tablet show him abusing several other cats.

