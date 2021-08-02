Man dies after being assaulted, thrown off bridge in Osaka

Police in Osaka are investigating the death of a man in his 20s who was assaulted and then apparently thrown off a bridge into the Dotonburi River.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. on Monday on Ebisu Bridge in the Minami district of Chuo Ward, Fuji TV reported. A woman called 110 and said that a foreign man was drowning in the river.

Police pulled the man out of the river about 20 minutes later. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police he saw Japanese and foreign men arguing and that a fight started. One of the Japanese men grabbed the victim by the arm and leg and forced him off the bridge. The witness said the men all appeared to be drunk.

Police said the man who pushed the foreigner off the bridge was wearing long black pants and a white T-shirt.

