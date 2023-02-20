Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man dies after being beaten on sidewalk in Yokohama

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama said a man who was beaten with a stick on a sidewalk on Monday night died in hospital early Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. in Totsuka Ward. Kyodo News reported that a witness called 110 and said that a man was lying on the street after being beaten by another man wielding a stick. The assailant fled the scene.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his head and was rushed to a hospital where he died early Tuesday. Police said the man did not regain consciousness.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the attacker who was dressed all in black.

