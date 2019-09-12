Man dies after being found bleeding from head wound in Kawasaki building

A man died after he was found unconscious, bleeding from a head wound, in the corridor of a commercial building in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday.

Police said they received a call at around 11:50 a.m. from a building tenant, saying that a man was lying in the corridor on the third floor of the building in Kawasaki Ward.

Police said the man, who appeared to be in his 30s, had no ID on him. He was wearing a white T-shirt and long pants. He was taken to hospital where he died later Thursday afternoon.

The building is about 400 meters from JR Kawasaki Station.

