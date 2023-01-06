Man dies after being shot outside residence in Saitama Prefecture

A 55-year-old man died early Saturday after being shot outside his residence in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday night.

According to police, Yorikazu Suzuki was shot in the parking lot of the municipal apartment building where he and his wife lived, at around 7:20 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Suzuki and his wife had just returned home after having dinner when the crime occurred.

Suzuki’s wife called 119 and said a man with a pistol had shot her husband.

Suzuki was taken to hospital where he died at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday from a bullet wound to his chest.

Police said Suzuki's wife told then the man was dressed in black, was wearing a black helmet and fled on a motorbike.

Suzuki is believed to have been a member of a crime syndicate, police said.

