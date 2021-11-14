Man dies after wife hits him with plastic bottle filled with water

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 70-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 69-year-old ailing husband by hitting him with a plastic bottle filled with water.

According to police, Michiko Ota hit her husband Ryuichi in the face and back with a one-liter bottle of water at their apartment at around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. After hitting her husband, Ota went out and returned about five hours later to find her husband in an unconscious state.

Ota called 119 and Ryuichi was taken to hospital, where he died later that day. Police said he had suffered a fractured rib and other injuries.

Police said Ota has admitted to assaulting her husband and told them she lost her temper from caregiver fatigue.

Ryuichi had previously injured his back and was receiving level 1 nursing care. On Saturday, he was scheduled to visit his day rehabilitation center, but he complained of back pain and did not want to go. Ota said that set off an argument between them.

