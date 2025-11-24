Man driving stolen car in Tokyo rams into 11 pedestrians, killing 80-year-old man

Photo shows the site of a car accident in Tokyo's Adachi Ward on Monday.

A car rammed into pedestrians in Tokyo on Monday, killing an 80-year-old man, while another was found without vital signs and nine others with injuries, police said.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a car and then causing the accident that occurred in Adachi Ward around 12:30 p.m., the police said. They are investigating the accident as a hit-and-run.

The suspect's name has not been disclosed, as police are carefully evaluating whether he can be held criminally responsible, they said.

The vehicle entered a crosswalk on a red light, veered onto the sidewalk, then returned to the roadway before coming to a stop after hitting a guardrail, according to the police.

In addition to striking pedestrians, the car also hit a truck and caused a six-vehicle pileup, injuring a passenger.

The driver fled the scene on foot after the vehicle stopped.

A white car with a destroyed front end was left at the scene of the incident.

A man who witnessed the incident said he heard a loud crash and then saw "a man get out of the car and desperately flee the scene."

According to the police, the man, whose occupation is unknown, is denying the theft charges, saying he "did not steal the car" but "ran out of the store to test-drive it."

An emergency call was made two hours before the accident, around 10:30 a.m., by an employee at a car dealership in the same ward, reporting that someone had "driven off on a vehicle that was on display."

