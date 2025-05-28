Man fatally stabbed by woman in front of apartment building

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 50-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 59-year-old man by stabbing him in the back.

According to police, Ayano Ito, of unknown occupation, is accused of stabbing company executive Nobuhiko Shimura multiple times in the back with a knife on a street in front of his apartment building in Higashi Ward, Nagoya, at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, NTV reported. The two were acquaintances, police said.

A passerby called police. Shimura was taken to hospital where he died early Wednesday morning.

Ito, who is from Kasugai City, Aichi Prefecture, left the scene in a car, but was picked up at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday by police in Togo town, Aichi Prefecture. Her car was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage taken at the scene of the murder.

Police said Ito has admitted to stabbing Shimura but denied intent to kill.

Shimura was the president of a company that manufactured and sold security alarms, with its headquarters in Kasugai City, Aichi Prefecture. According to investigators, Ito had visited Shimura at his apartment just before the incident and that she is accused of stabbing him after they left the apartment.

Police aid there was a message from Ito on his smartphone in which she wrote "I'll be there soon."

