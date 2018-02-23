Man fatally stabbed in front of home in Saitama Pref; acquaintance arrested

Police on Saturday arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 58-year-old man outside his home in Niiza, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday night.

Police said the suspect, Akio Takahashi, who lives in Inashiki, Ibaraki Prefecture, was found sleeping in his car at a port in Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture, at around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Police said he has admitted to stabbing Yasuyuki Handa, a company employee whom he knew, and quoted him as saying there had been financial trouble between himself and Handa.

According to police, Handa was stabbed at around 7:50 p.m. His 21-year-old daughter called 119 to say that her father was lying outside. Handa was taken to hospital, bleeding from stab wounds to his neck and back, but died about an hour later.

Police said a neighbor heard two men having a loud argument outside shortly before Handa was stabbed.

A knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found at the scene.

Police said Handa's family told them about the trouble he was having with Takahashi, prompting them to look for the suspect and his car.

