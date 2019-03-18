Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man found not guilty by reason of insanity for attacking 2 police officers with knife

0 Comments
KANAZAWA

A 38-year-old man who injured two police officers with a knife in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, in August 2017, was found not guilty due to mental incompetence, the Kanazawa District Court ruled on Monday.

Prosecutors had sought an eight-year prison term at the beginning of his trial, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The man, whose name has not been released to the media, was charged with attempted murder on Aug 27, 2017. He attacked the two police officers after they visited his residence to clear up some paperwork about a traffic offense. The man started arguing with them, pulled out a survival knife and slashed their faces and arms.

The man was rambling incomprehensibly after his arrest and underwent a mental examination for two months, after which he was judged fit to stand trial.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

A Guide To Cycling In Tokyo With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: “My American Husband Is Cheating On Me. I Want A Divorce.”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Live

The Best Japanese Tweets About Carlos Ghosn’s Prison Bail Outfit

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Uniqlo Announces New Street Fighter Collaboration

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Live

The Strange Story of Hay Fever in Japan: Construction, Conspiracy Theories, Climate Change

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji