Man found not guilty by reason of insanity for attacking 2 police officers with knife

A 38-year-old man who injured two police officers with a knife in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, in August 2017, was found not guilty due to mental incompetence, the Kanazawa District Court ruled on Monday.

Prosecutors had sought an eight-year prison term at the beginning of his trial, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The man, whose name has not been released to the media, was charged with attempted murder on Aug 27, 2017. He attacked the two police officers after they visited his residence to clear up some paperwork about a traffic offense. The man started arguing with them, pulled out a survival knife and slashed their faces and arms.

The man was rambling incomprehensibly after his arrest and underwent a mental examination for two months, after which he was judged fit to stand trial.

© Japan Today