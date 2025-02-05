Man gets 18 years in prison for killing landlord in Kanagawa Prefecture in 2022

The Yokohama District Court has sentenced a 53-year-old man to 18 years in prison for killing a 55-year-old man at his (the victim’s) house in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, in 2022.

The court on Tuesday convicted Yasuhiro Takai of killing Hiroyuki Shikata by stabbing him in the head and chest on Dec 20, 2022, Kyodo News reported.

Takai turned himself in at a police station in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, on Dec 22, 2022, and admitted killing Shikata. Police said he asked them, "Have you heard about the Kanagawa murder? I did it."

Shikata’s wife, who was in the living room at the time of the murder, called police and said a man whom she did not know, had stabbed her husband after he opened the front door to see who had pressed the intercom.

Police said Takai and Shikata knew each other.

The court heard that Takai had been renting an apartment owned by Shikata and was behind in the rent. Prosecutors claimed that Takai had become angry after being told by Shikata to vacate the apartment.

