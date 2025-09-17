Man gets 19 years in prison for killing 18-year-old employee of girls bar

The Tokyo District Court has sentenced a 50-year-old man to 19 years in prison for killing an 18-year-old employee of a girls bar, where young women serve drinks, in Shimbashi last October.

The prosecution had sought a 20-year prison sentence, while the defense called for a 10-year sentence, calling the crime “impulsive."

In handing down the verdict on Hiroyuki Chigira, who is from Shibukawa City, Gunma Prefecture, presiding judge Yasufumi Fukuya pointed out, "The defendant had wrapped anti-slip tape around the knife the day before, so it cannot be said to have been an impulsive crime driven by the emotions of the moment.”

According to the ruling, Chigira stabbed the female worker, Yuna Tanisawa, in the neck at around 5:40 a.m. on Oct 27, 2024. The bar manager held him down until police arrived.

Chigira was drinking in the bar alone for about six hours before he stabbed Tanisawa.

According to media reports, Tanisawa and Chigira met on a dating app in June 2024. However, she consulted with Tokyo police in early October, saying that the man she was dating had stolen her money.

