Man gets 20 years in prison for kidnapping two young girls

TOCHIGI

The Mito District Court in Tochigi Prefecture has sentenced a 37-year-old man convicted of kidnapping two girls and confining them at his house in 2019 to 20 years in prison.

According to the court ruling on Tuesday, Hitoshi Ito, an unemployed resident of Oyama in Tochigi Prefecture, met the two girls, aged 12 and 15, separately on a social networking site (SNS). The 12-year-old girl was reported missing in November 2019, while the the 15-year-old girl was last seen by her parents in June of that year.

In handing down his verdict, Presiding Judge Keita Nakajima said Ito committed sexual assaults against the girls based on a premeditated plan. He said Ito took advantage of his victims’ immaturity, which will have a significant impact on their future lives.

Ito’s defense team argued that he was in fact trying to save the lives of the girls, who he claimed had told him online that they were unhappy at home and and were thinking about suicide.

The 12-year-old girl told police she met Ito on Twitter on Nov 10, 2019. Ito sent her a message asking her to come to his house in Oyama. He also told her that another girl had been in his house for about six months and that he wanted her to be "a conversation partner" for her, Kyodo News reported.

On the day she disappeared (Nov 17), she agreed to meet Ito in a park near her home. Ito then took her by train to Oyama. On Nov 23, the 12-year-old girl turned up at a koban (police box). She told police she had escaped from a man’s house where another girl was also being confined. Police went to the house and arrested Ito as he was leaving with the 15-year-old girl.

The girls’ smartphones, which were retrieved from Ito's house, had their SIM cards removed and power turned off.

The girls said they were given food once a day and allowed to bathe every two days.

20 years? Good.

Abhorrent crimes against children.

Still, the court recognized both were psychologically scarred warranting the 20 year sentence.

“In handing down his verdict, Presiding Judge Nakajima said Ito committed sexual assaults against the girls based on a premeditated plan. Ito took advantage of his victims’ immaturity, which will have a significant impact on their future lives.” -

>

Why was the 12yo girl on Twitter? How about the 15yo girl? What's shocking is that he didn't even kidnapped them. They went to his house with full willingness. Parents have clearly a problem.

What? No life without parole?

AlexisToday 05:10 pm JST

Why was the 12yo girl on Twitter? How about the 15yo girl? What's shocking is that he didn't even kidnapped them. They went to his house with full willingness. Parents have clearly a problem

What part of "convicted in a court of law for kidnapping and sexual assault" do you not understand?

What's interesting to me is guys like you love to bleat, "Men are innocent until proven guilty! We can't know if it is sexual assault until after he is convicted!" But when someone IS convicted, you STILL use the same mantra - blame the victim and deny the man did anything wrong. And that my friends, is misogyny in a nutshell.

Doing the math, that's 10 years per girl. Seems about right.

Parole is extremely rare in Japan, meaning he'll be 57 when he gets out. Twenty years of prison labor and being released on the verge of being elderly. That punishment seems sufficient.

Amazing. Had he killed them he would have gotten less. While I'm glad he got 20 years, I'll never understand sentencing in this nation.

Agreed, girl_in_tokyo. I have a hard time fathoming the people who seek to place blame elsewhere. It doesn't matter if the girls went anywhere willingly. They are UNDERAGE. They are GIRLS, not women. The kidnapping rapist is a fully-grown ADULT man. He knew exactly what he was doing, including the fact that he was taking advantage of children. There is absolutely no reason to blame the parents or the girls in this, and it's sickening when people seem to feel the need to indirectly defend the indefensible. (Which curiously always seems to happen in these stories of male on female crime.)

