Man gets life in prison for murder of 7-year-old girl in 2005

A high court sentenced a man to life in prison on Friday over the 2005 murder of a 7-year-old girl in Tochigi Prefecture north of Tokyo, quashing a lower court decision and ruling that circumstantial evidence alone was sufficient to convict him.

The Tokyo High Court handed down the ruling on 36-year-old Takuya Katsumata, who had initially confessed to stabbing Yuki Yoshida to death but later retracted his statements and pleaded not guilty in the trial.

The elementary school first-grader was found dead in a mountain forest in Ibaraki Prefecture a day after she went missing on Dec 1, 2005, on her way home from school in the city of what was then Imaichi in Tochigi.

In handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Toshiaki Fujii said, "Overall, circumstantial evidence proves the defendant is the culprit without reasonable doubt."

This was in contrast to a lower court ruling that judged it was not possible to find Katsumata guilty solely based on circumstantial evidence and relied on confessions he made in recorded interrogations as well.

Despite reaching the same conclusion as the lower court that he was guilty and deserved a life sentence, the high court quashed the contents of the April 2016 ruling by the Utsunomiya District Court, saying its direct determination of the crime based on recorded interrogations was "illegal."

Among the circumstantial evidence the high court examined, it gave weight to a letter Katsumata wrote to his mother, determining it to be an apology for the murder.

In the letter, which he handed to his mother after confessing to the charge, Katsumata referred to "the incident that I caused," and said, "I am really sorry for causing trouble."

Amid a lack of compelling physical evidence such as a murder weapon, the focal point was the credibility of Katsumata's confessions that he made while in detention on a different charge in February 2014. He was arrested on suspicion of the murder in June the same year and gave conflicting statements before settling on a denial in May 2015.

The district court had found the defendant's confessions in the recordings credible, saying they included "details and vividness that can only be offered by the culprit."

The defense counsel argued Katsumata made false confessions during illegal interrogations and that there are doubts about the credibility of the confessions, since the details they revealed were at odd with the condition of the girl's body and the site where she was found.

But prosecutors denied any coercion or maneuvering during the process, insisting that interrogations were conducted appropriately. They demanded that the case be dropped, saying the grounds used by defense lawyers to point out the contradictions in the confessions were "unscientific."

The girl went missing after parting from her friends on her way home. She was found dead in a forest some 60 kilometers away from where she was last seen, with 10 stab wounds to the chest.

