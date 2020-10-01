Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man gets suspended term over road rage incident in Ibaraki

MITO, Ibaraki

A 44-year-old man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years, suspended for four years, by the Mito District Court in Ibaraki Prefecture on Friday after he was found guilty of assault following a road rage incident on an expressway in the prefecture in August 2019.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 3 years and 8 months for Fumio Miyazaki.

According to the court ruling, Miyazaki blocked a car driven by a 24-year-old man with his own vehicle on the Joban Expressway in Moriya, Ibaraki Prefecture, at around 6:15 a.m. on Aug 10, Fuji TV reported. He punched the man in the face several times while shouting something like "I'll kill you.” The incident was recorded by the dashboard camera in the victim's car.

Miyazaki, who lived in Osaka, was put on a wanted list, after his vehicle was identified as being involved in a number of reckless driving incidents in Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures.

Miyazaki told the court that he once had to stop abruptly after the car in front of him stopped suddenly. After that, he said he wanted other drivers to know what it felt like to have someone do that to them.

Editor: The story has been corrected to show that the defendant received a suspended sentence.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Miyazaki told the court that he once had to stop abruptly after the car in front of him stopped suddenly. After that, he said he wanted other drivers to know what it felt like to have someone do that to them.

So the multiple punches in the face were the cherry on top? I saw the video. This guy is a menace and should never drive again.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

I would've loved to have seen Mr. Road Rage stop a car with the wrong big mean mother in it and had his face punched out. That'd teached him!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Is it me, or is the road rage getting worse and worse every year

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Given the extreme anti-social nature of the offense, a very reasonable ruling by Mito District Court; is it a suspended sentence?

Moderator: Yes, the story has been amended to show that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He also needs to lose his license for a long, long time if he isn't going to be in the pokey.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Total BS, if anyone deserved a prison sentence it was this guy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

