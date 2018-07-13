Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man gropes woman, chases her for 100 meters to forcibly kiss her

TOKYO

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a woman in her 20s.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:15 a.m. on May 29, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect, Takuma Niki, a company employee, came up behind the woman as she was walking home in Aoba Ward, Yokohama. He groped her buttocks and breasts. When the woman ran away, Niki chased her for about 100 meters into nearby Machida. He then forcibly kissed her.

Police said Niki has admitted to some of the charges. He was quoted as saying: “I was feeling aroused and groped her when I realized that there was no one in sight. However, I don’t recall forcibly kissing her.”

A number of similar crimes have been reported in the neighborhood since last summer, and police are questioning Niki about his involvement in those incidents.

