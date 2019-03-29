Man held for abusing 3-month-old daughter because she wouldn’t stop crying

Police in Marugame, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old official of the Self-Defense Forces on suspicion of abusing his three-year-old daughter at their home.

Police said Kenta Kijima has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he abused his daughter because she wouldn’t stop crying, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, Kijima, who was arrested on Wednesday, abused his daughter on several occasions between late February and March 26, by grabbing both her arms tightly and shaking her violently. She suffered broken ribs this week, police said.

Kijima lives with his wife and a two-year-old son as well as his daughter. His wife noticed something wrong with their daughter on March 26 and called 119. The child was taken to hospital on Wednesday. The hospital contacted a child welfare center about a case of possible child abuse.

