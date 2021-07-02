Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for molesting elementary school girl

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of molesting an elementary school girl as she walked home from school last week.

According to police, Kento Naridomi, a company employee, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. Police quoted him as saying he was stressed out from having to work at home for so long.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of June 24 in Edogawa Ward. Police said that Naridomi rode his bicycle toward the girl walking on the sidewalk ahead of him. He got off his bike and fondled the girl’s chest. The girl ran home and told her mother what happened.

Police said Naridomi surfaced as a suspect after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

