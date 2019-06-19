Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man held for pushing commuter off Osaka subway platform

OSAKA

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he pushed a 46-year-old man off the platform at Nakatsu Station on the Midosuji subway line in Osaka.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday. Police said that before the incident, the suspect, Ryoji Kawano, a company employee from Hyogo Prefecture, and the victim, a company employee from Fukuoka, were aboard the same train and got off at Nakatsu, Sankei Shimbun reported. The two men were not acquainted, police said.

Security camera footage from the platform showed Kawano pushing the other man in the chest. He then toppled onto the train tracks. There were no incoming or outgoing trains at the time at the station which is between Umeda and Shin-Osaka stations.

The victim injured his back in the fall.

Police said reports from other passengers indicated that the two men got into an argument while riding the train and are investigating the details surrounding the altercation. Kawano has denied the charge.

the two men got into an argument while riding the train

Lately that's a daily occurrence here in Osaka and it will only increase.

Kawano has denied the charge.

Despite the fact that CCTV saw him do it. I'm sure he will soon claim it was due to being drunk or stressed.

